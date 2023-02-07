February 7, 2023 18:04
Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)
In celebration of the 85th anniversary of the famous Superman character, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi announced that it will host the “Superman Season” during the month of February. March 19th.
From the moment they arrive at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, guests will be able to shine in the famous Superman robe and take the most beautiful souvenir photos, along with the Bugs Bunny statue at the entrance to the city. Guests of Warner Bros. Plaza will also be able to meet and greet Superman and Supergirl, and collect posters of their favorite character, which were designed exclusively for the Superman season.
In Metropolis, guests from families and friends will be able to participate in the “Superman” and “Super Girl” photo contest that will be held daily from 2 pm to 5 pm. They can also visit the “Ice O Clubs” restaurant and taste delicious cakes and cookies. With its beautiful designs inspired by the character of Superman.
Guests who hold annual cards will also have the opportunity to participate in interactive and family-friendly activities and experiences hosted by Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi within the framework of “Superman Season”, such as crossword puzzles and crossword puzzles. Guests can participate in the “Superman Run Race”, which will be organized later, on March 19.
