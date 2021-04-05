Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

“Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi” surprised a group of school students while they were receiving a number of virtual educational lessons. Their teachers presented the classes directly from “Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi” accompanied by “Batman” and “Bugs Bunny”, in a nice gesture that introduced feelings of joy and joy. To their hearts, and spread a distinctive entertainment atmosphere on their classroom.

“Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi” was keen to reward students for their diligence, offering them and their families free tickets to spend special times in the largest indoor amusement park in the world.