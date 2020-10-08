Highlights:
- Warner and Johnny Bairstow shared 160 runs in 15.1 overs for the first wicket.
- Along with this, the pair completed a partnership of more than 1000 runs, opening in the IPL.
- This is the 7th pair to do so, not only that, they have also shared a century partnership in the IPL 5 times.
At the Dubai International Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss against Kings XI Punjab and decided to bat first. The opening pair of skipper David Warner (40 balls, 5 fours, 1 six, 52 runs) and Johnny Bairstow (55 balls, 7 fours, 6 sixes, 97 runs) created a panic among the Punjab bowlers from the very first over. The pair not only played an important role in taking the team to a big score, but also joined two special lists. They shared 160 runs in 15.1 overs for the first wicket.
The pair of Bairstow and Warner completed 1000 thousand runs, opening in this match. This is the 7th pair to do so in IPL history. The interesting thing is that the name of the pair that has the most runs while opening, also has the name of Warner. David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan have scored 2220 runs at an average of 47.23, which is a record. The manner in which Warner and Bairstow’s pair are doing wonders can be gauged by how dangerous they are.
IPL 2020: What are Gayle playing against Hyderabad? Watch the playing XI of both the teams here
Opening pair that added the most runs in IPL
- 2220 runs: David Warner – Shikhar Dhawan
- 1478 runs: Gautam Gambhir – Robin Uthappa
- 1363 runs: Brendon McCallum – Dwayne Smith
- 1360 runs: Michael Hali – Murali Vijay
- 1210 runs: Chris Gayle – Virat Kohli
- 1073 runs: Chris Gayle – KL Rahul
- 1000 * run: David Warner – Bairstow
Read- After being bowled, Dhoni posed with the picture, said – He watched his practice for hours.
5th century partnership
Not only this, the pair have joined the list of pairs sharing 100 or more runs 5 or more times, while making a century partnership in the match. This was the 5th time against Punjab when the pair scored more than 100 runs in the IPL. The interesting thing is that he has done this only in 16 innings.
- 9 times: Virat Kohli – AB de Villiers (71 innings)
- 9 times: Virat Kohli – Chris Gayle (59 innings)
- 6 times: David Warner – Shikhar Dhawan (50 innings)
- 5 times: Gautam Gambhir – Robin Uthappa (48 innings)
- 5 times: David Warne – Johnny Bairstow (16 innings)
.
Leave a Reply