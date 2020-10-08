Highlights: Warner and Johnny Bairstow shared 160 runs in 15.1 overs for the first wicket.

Along with this, the pair completed a partnership of more than 1000 runs, opening in the IPL.

This is the 7th pair to do so, not only that, they have also shared a century partnership in the IPL 5 times.

Dubai

At the Dubai International Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss against Kings XI Punjab and decided to bat first. The opening pair of skipper David Warner (40 balls, 5 fours, 1 six, 52 runs) and Johnny Bairstow (55 balls, 7 fours, 6 sixes, 97 runs) created a panic among the Punjab bowlers from the very first over. The pair not only played an important role in taking the team to a big score, but also joined two special lists. They shared 160 runs in 15.1 overs for the first wicket.

The pair of Bairstow and Warner completed 1000 thousand runs, opening in this match. This is the 7th pair to do so in IPL history. The interesting thing is that the name of the pair that has the most runs while opening, also has the name of Warner. David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan have scored 2220 runs at an average of 47.23, which is a record. The manner in which Warner and Bairstow’s pair are doing wonders can be gauged by how dangerous they are.

Opening pair that added the most runs in IPL

2220 runs: David Warner – Shikhar Dhawan

1478 runs: Gautam Gambhir – Robin Uthappa

1363 runs: Brendon McCallum – Dwayne Smith

1360 runs: Michael Hali – Murali Vijay

1210 runs: Chris Gayle – Virat Kohli

1073 runs: Chris Gayle – KL Rahul

1000 * run: David Warner – Bairstow

5th century partnership

Not only this, the pair have joined the list of pairs sharing 100 or more runs 5 or more times, while making a century partnership in the match. This was the 5th time against Punjab when the pair scored more than 100 runs in the IPL. The interesting thing is that he has done this only in 16 innings.