The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is affected by an extension of a surface depression from the south along with an extension of an upper air depression accompanied by an air current from the west with a humid and relatively cold air mass in the upper layers of the atmosphere, and with the presence of mountains to the east, it leads to the formation of cumulus clouds over various areas of the country, accompanied by rainfall. .

The Center stated that the weather tomorrow and the day after tomorrow will witness a chance for some cumulonimbus clouds to form eastward, which may extend over some inland areas, accompanied by rainfall, while the amount of clouds will increase over various areas of the country from Wednesday to Friday as a result of the deepening of the depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

He pointed out that during this period, some cumulus clouds will form, accompanied by rain of varying intensity, accompanied by lightning, thunder, and hail sometimes.

He explained that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and will be active to strong at times, and will raise dust and dust, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility, while the sea will be light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent with clouds in the Arabian Gulf, and light. To medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman. The Center appealed to everyone to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the Center and not to circulate rumours, noting that it is monitoring the situation around the clock.