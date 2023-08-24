The eastern equine encephalitis is a viral disease transmitted mainly by mosquitoes, which affects both horses and, on occasion, Humans. Its manifestations vary according to the species. Although there may be asymptomatic cases in humans, symptoms such as fever, headache, fatigue and muscle aches. In more serious situations, eastern equine encephalitis can trigger high fever, stiff neck, seizures and even a coma.

Due to this threat, in recent days, the authorities of Alabama and New Yorkin USAhave raised alarms due to the rapid increase in the number of cases registered in horses and the death of one person.

According to Public Health Department of the state of Alabamahe climate It has played a key role in the proliferation of mosquitoes. This situation increases the risk of an increase in the number of people infected, either with encephalitis oriental equine or other diseases transmitted by these vectors.

However, they also alerted the community about the two cases reported in the county of Baldwin (in Alabama), because, according to the authorities, “there are no vaccines or specific treatments available for the disease.”

Mosquitoes can transmit different diseases. Photo: Jaiver Nieto. TIME

“People of all ages are susceptible to infection, but people over the age of 50 and under the age of 15 are most at risk,” the New York City health department explained. NY. It should be noted that in this state, cases have only been reported in horses and not in humans.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases of eastern equine encephalitis are reported annually in the eastern and southern states. gulf coast. The entity also warns that about 30% of people affected by eastern equine encephalitis die, and many survivors experience persistent neurological disorders.

How to avoid mosquito bites?

In any part of the world, mosquitoes can transmit various diseases. In ColombiaFor example, him dengue recorded historic figures in the first part of 2023.

It is a disease typical of a region that is spread by the bite of a mosquito belonging to the Aedes species that is infected. This disease is common in areas of the country that have a warm climate and are below 1,800 meters above sea level.

Although the disease can manifest itself asymptomatically, it can also present with moderate to disabling high fever, accompanied by intense headache located behind the eyes, in the muscles, and in the joints. In more serious cases, the dengue it can evolve into a severe form characterized by difficulty breathing, bleeding, and complications in various organs.

That is why the World Health Organization explains that the following recommendations should be taken into account to prevent mosquito bites:

– Wear clothing that covers as much of your body as possible.

– Use mosquito nets if you sleep during the day, ideally mosquito nets sprayed with insect repellent.

– Buy or install screens or window screens.

– Try to use mosquito repellents (containing DEET, Picaridin or IR3535)

coils and vaporizers.

– Wash tanks, pools or containers where water is stored once a week, brushing the walls with sodium hypochlorite.

