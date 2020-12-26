It is now in Africa that the forest is declining the most, with 22 million hectares less between 2010 and 2020. But this is not to feed Africans, more and more likely to suffer from hunger. This is to allow multinational agribusinesses to export more palm oil for cars in developed countries, not to mention cocoa, lumber and pulp. In the Amazon, clearing is done to raise more cattle and to produce more soybeans that will feed European herds, not to mention the ethanol obtained from sugar cane for various uses, including fueling engines.

In France, we have no oil. But we have had a ministry dedicated to the ecological and inclusive transition since the arrival of Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée. In this post, there was first Nicolas Hulot, who resigned at the end of the summer of 2018. He was replaced by François de Rugy, who was forced to give way to Élisabeth Borne for a story of poorly digested lobsters. Then it was Barbara Pompili. Attached to this ministry, we also have Bérangère Abba, the Secretary of State in charge of biodiversity. On November 18, during a videoconference dedicated to the fight against deforestation, she said: “Over the past two years, we have lost our rhythm a bit. This November 18 is a moment of remobilization, we are getting into the hard work with announcements of new concrete tools. “

She therefore presented a guide intended, among others, for mass distribution so that they can make purchases leading to zero deforestation. She found an attentive ear at Carrefour, Casino, Auchan, Lidl and a few others who published their “Manifesto for a mobilization of French actors to fight against imported deforestation linked to soybeans”. Reading their advertising brochures in our mailboxes, this is the last concern of these signs.

Soybeans ravage the Amazon

So what is Bérangère Abba’s communication worth in a European Union as it functions today with the agreement of the French government? Because Emmanuel Macron has still not officially said no to the free trade agreement signed in June 2019 between the Mercosur countries and the European Commission so that Europe imports more soybeans, ethanol and meats whose production is pushing back the Amazon rainforest.

To put an end to this, European agriculture must produce more autonomously by promoting agroecology and agroforestry throughout its territory. I show in my new book (1) that there are many practices to achieve this result. However, they are not provided for in the reform project of the common agricultural policy, even when it refers to a “green pact” and a “farm to table” strategy.