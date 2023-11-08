Home page World

Sun in October. Globally, last month was 0.40 degrees warmer than the warmest October 2019 so far. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

Experts are sure – and are sounding the alarm: 2023 was the warmest year since records began. After setting multiple heat records, they recorded “extraordinary temperature anomalies” in October.

Reading – Never since measurements began has it been as warm on Earth in October as this year. The EU climate change service Copernicus said on Wednesday that 2023 was by far the warmest October since the series of measurements began in 1940.

The previous calendar year from January to October was 0.10 degrees warmer than the ten-month average for 2016, the warmest calendar year to date. Globally, last month was 0.40 degrees warmer than the warmest October 2019 so far. In Europe it was the fourth warmest October.

This October’s average surface temperature of 15.30 degrees Celsius was 1.7 degrees warmer than the estimated average for the period between 1850 and 1900, the so-called pre-industrial reference period. The average sea surface temperature of 20.79 degrees was the highest recorded for October since measurements began in 1940.

Global temperatures also have an impact throughout the year. “We can say with some certainty that 2023 will be the warmest year on record, currently 1.43 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average,” Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), told Blick for the first ten months.

“There were exceptional temperature anomalies in October 2023, after four months of breaking global temperature records,” Burgess said. With a view to the upcoming climate conference in Dubai, she emphasized: “The urgency of ambitious climate measures for COP28 has never been greater than it is today.” dpa