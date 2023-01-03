Home page World

There is still no trace of the winter weather. The first days of the new year bring record temperatures of around 20 degrees. No changes are in sight until the middle of the month.

Munich – Skiers probably (not) have to dress warmly in the coming weeks: the weather forecast for January promises a lot, but no winter weather. The announced cold front will probably not materialize either – the mild temperatures are causing increasing problems for many ski areas.

January weather 2023: Warmest start of the year since 1881

After an unusually warm end of the year, mild temperatures continued in January. On the first two days of January, the average temperature in Germany was eleven degrees. Overall, the month will probably be about three degrees warmer than the climate mean for the years 1991 and 2020.

“It’s extreme, a weather year has never started so warm in Germany since 1881,” explained meteorologist Dominik Jung to the weather portal weather.net. In view of the current energy crisis, one could at least save heating costs thanks to the comparatively high temperatures.

Over 19 degrees – record temperatures in January

There is no sign of winter weather. On the second day of the new year, temperatures throughout Germany climbed into the double digits. Up to 19.2 degrees were measured in Baden-Baden, and 18.1 degrees was Bavaria’s warmest January day since 1879 on the Hohenpeißberg. Jena also recorded 17 degrees, the warmest January day in almost 200 years.

An end to the spring-like weather is probably not in sight. For Thursday to Saturday, cold weather was announced in parts of northern Germany, but the “cold tongues hardly ever make it to the north-east of Germany,” says Jung. The forecast is that it should stay warm at least until the middle of the month. (mlh)