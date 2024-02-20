Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

This year's February is warmer than a typical March, setting a new heat record. It has never been warmer in February in the last 140 years.

Kassel – It was said goodbye to snow quite early in many places this year. Some ski areas have even already ended the season. The reason for this is the almost spring-like weather that prevails this February. “The current average temperature this February is a whopping 7.1 degrees. This makes it the warmest February since 1881,” explains meteorologist Dominik Jung to the portal wetter.net.

Temperatures of 18.4 degrees Celsius had already been measured in one place in Germany, Jung explained on Friday (February 16). “These are values ​​like the end of April or the beginning of May and that in the middle of February.” The previous heat record for February was set in 1990 and was an average temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, more than one degree lower than this year. “This value has been virtually pulverized. This means that February is significantly warmer than an average March.” In March – the month in which the Spring begins – the average temperature is 4.6 degrees. The coming days will probably be mild.

According to meteorologist Dominik Jung, the weather is around three weeks ahead of time this year. (Symbolic image) © Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

Heat record in February: This is what the weather will be like in the next few days

There are already spring-like temperatures in some regions of Germany and apparently little is expected to change in the next few days. “The mild air masses are also determining the weather this week. Nature in Germany is around three weeks ahead of its time,” says Jung.

This is the weather forecast for the next few days:

Tuesday: 9 to 13 degrees, still mostly cloudy and rain in places

9 to 13 degrees, still mostly cloudy and rain in places Wednesday: 10 to 14 degrees, lots of clouds, new rain from the west and windy

10 to 14 degrees, lots of clouds, new rain from the west and windy Thursday: 10 to 17 degrees, very windy to stormy and always rain

10 to 17 degrees, very windy to stormy and always rain Friday: 7 to 12 degrees, lots of clouds, some sunshine and occasional showers

7 to 12 degrees, lots of clouds, some sunshine and occasional showers Saturday: 5 to 10 degrees, more rain showers, from 700 m also sleet or snow

5 to 10 degrees, more rain showers, from 700 m also sleet or snow Sunday: 5 to 12 degrees, cold, wet weather, little sunshine, windy

But what does the broken heat record in February mean for this? Weather in March and the coming spring? According to Jung, nothing yet. The previous forecasts for March are normal so far. However, this means that the temperatures are lower than before. “For most people, this could certainly be perceived as March winter,” explains Jung. Cold air intrusions in spring would also still be possible, so another snowfall would also be conceivable.