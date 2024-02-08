Home page World

From: Philipp Brauner

January 2024 was the hottest on record. © Emilio Morenatti/dpa

It had already been announced, now it is clear: the dreaded 1.5 degree mark has been broken, twelve months in a row. An inglorious record in January too.

Brussels – The planet is warming. This is a verifiable fact, as shown by the latest findings from the EU program for Climate change, Copernicus, show. In the period from February 2023 to January 2024, the global average temperature was 1.52 degrees Celsius above the 19th century value. This is the first time that this value has been exceeded in a period of twelve consecutive months.

January 2024 will break another heat record

But it's not just these twelve months that set a worrying record. Globally, January 2024 was also the warmest since records began. According to Copernicus, the average value was 13.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.7 degrees above the average from 1991 to 2020 and 0.12 degrees above the previous record set in January 2020.

Compared to the 19th century, the beginning of the year was even warmer

The Climate Service's temperature records go back to 1950, and in some cases even further. The reference values ​​from 1850 to 1900 refer to estimated average temperatures from that time. Compared to this reference value, January 2024 was 1.66 degrees Celsius warmer.

Copernicus is an EU earth observation program. The data is collected from satellites as well as from ground, sea and air measurement stations distributed around the world and is freely accessible to the public. (pkb)

