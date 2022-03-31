Men in their 60s have a higher risk of dying from heart disease on warmer nights, according to a study released by the University of Toronto.

The researchers analyzed data from around 40,000 adult deaths from cardiovascular disease during the months of June and July, between 2001 and 2015, in England and Wales.

As the British newspaper The Guardian shows, previous studies have evaluated periods of extreme or prolonged heat and outbreaks of deaths and hospitalizations due to heart problems. However, so far, age and sex-related findings have been inconsistent.

In the current research, scientists from the University of Toronto, Canada, decided to examine the possible link between high temperatures at night, especially in summer, and the increase in deaths from cardiovascular diseases among people aged 60 to 69 years.

They used data from Canada’s Office for National Statistics of nearly 40,000 adult deaths attributed to heart problems in the months of June and July between 2001 and 2015 in England and Wales – a time when waves of heat in the UK are more frequent and intense.

According to The Guardian, the results showed that, after eliminating certain variables, a 1°C increase in the usual summer night temperature was associated with a 3.1% higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease in men aged 60 to 64 years. The same was not seen with older men or women of any age group.

The researchers also examined data from the city of King County, Washington (USA), a seaside region with conditions similar to those in England and Wales, especially atmospheric conditions.

In this case, about 500 deaths of men were evaluated. In King County, a 1°C rise was associated with a 4.8% higher mortality from heart problems among men aged 65 and under, but not among older men.

The findings are worrying, say the authors, quoted by the British newspaper, because in recent years, regions such as those analyzed have experienced a proportionate increase in the intensity of nighttime heat during the summer.

It must be remembered that the study is observational, therefore, it cannot establish a causal relationship. The researchers also recognize some limitations. However, the strengths of the research include the large amount of population data and the use of meteorological information.

