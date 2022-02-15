tipsIt is very mild outside for the time of year and owners of a garden with a lawn are already noticing this. The blades of grass grow faster than in a ‘normal’ winter and that raises the question whether mowing the lawn earlier is a good idea.











The short answer: yes. You can mow if you think the grass grows too high and it can also be better for the grass. Only mow when the grass is dry and the night is not too cold.

“You can always mow it when it grows,” says Rico Giling, turf specialist at Tuin en Gras. Grass stops growing below 6 degrees. So it used to be almost always in the winter, but that is different at the moment. We get a lot of questions from customers who are not sure whether they can do something about their lawn. That is possible, but you have to take a few things into account.”

Make sure the grass is the right length

"The dead spots can be removed," says TV gardener and farmer Tom Groot. ,,I would keep the height at about 6 centimeters. If it still gets cold or wet, the lawn won't be bothered by it. The risk of mowing too short is that bare spots will appear in the lawn in the long run. Ideally, you would prefer a sleek green long-pile carpet. Also mow around the crocuses and grape hyacinths, because they are already in bloom."

Giling also likes something shorter. He keeps it at 5 centimeters. “In the spring you can go to 3.5 to 4 centimeters.” So you can mow now. But is it also advisable or can you let nature do its work? “It differs a bit per grass species, but in principle grass that is too long can have a suffocating effect. Too little air and light reach the bottom, so outliers don’t get a chance. Keeping it the right length will allow the grass to dry and retain structure. This limits the possibilities for weeds.”

Spreading, fertilizing and scarifying lime on the lawn

Lawn mowing is not the only job that suits the time of year. "You can spread lime from November to the end of February. If you haven't already, it's highly recommended. It ensures that the pH level of the soil is up to standard. The lawn then absorbs nutrients better."

You can get the lime pellets from a garden center or elsewhere. Sprinkle them over the grass or use a fertilizer cart if you have a large lawn. It will take a week or two for the granules to dissolve in the soil. “You don’t have to worry that if you mow the grass, you will suck up the grains. They will stay put,” said Giling.



Tom Groot also emphasizes the importance of a strong turf, which does require the necessary care. “There are very few people who lime and fertilize. Now spreading lime granules if you had not already done so is highly recommended. After four weeks you can then spread fertilizer pellets. You will suffer less from weeds.”

According to Groot, you fertilize three times a year: now about or in March, in June and then again at the end of the year. “Preferably fertilize just before it starts to rain, so that it absorbs well into the soil.”

Another garden job in the pipeline: scarifying. ,,That can be at the beginning of March. You do it with a scarifying rake or a machine that you can rent if you have a large garden. It has sharp blades that take away moss and weeds. Your lawn is getting air again. It looks like a battlefield, but if you sprinkle in some grass seed, you really get a strong lawn again.”



