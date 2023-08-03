Over the coming weekend, August 5 and 6, warm cloudy weather is expected in Central Russia. This was announced to Izvestia by the head of Yandex Pogoda Alexander Ganshin.

“On Saturday, cloudy weather is expected in Moscow, and the average daily temperature will be +29 degrees. Sunday, August 6 will also be cloudy. The air temperature will warm up to +31 degrees,” Ganshin said.

According to the weatherman, on August 5, Saturday, it will be cloudy with clearings in Moscow, and the temperature will reach +29 degrees. The wind speed will be 1.7 m/s in the morning and 1.4 m/s in the evening.

On Sunday, August 6, cloudy weather is also expected. In the morning the air temperature will reach +26 degrees. During the day it will rise to +31 degrees, and in the evening it will drop to +30 degrees.

The warmest weather is expected in Volgograd, Voronezh, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara and Rostov-on-Don – here the air temperature will warm up from +30 to +39 degrees.

The coolest weekends will be in Yekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Omsk, St. Petersburg and Chelyabinsk: the temperature there will not exceed +25 degrees.

On the eve of the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand predicted an excess of precipitation in August in 10 regions of the Russian Federation. According to him, the rains are expected, in particular, the residents of Buryatia, Karelia, Murmansk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Irkutsk regions.