Four pitchers from Juarez have been invited to take part in the training camps of teams in the Mexican Pacific League starting next month. Daniel de la Fuente and Samuel Natera with Mayos de Navojoa, Dario Gardea with Charros de Jalisco and Efrain Contreras with Tomateros de Culiacan.

Sammy Natera played in the United States Minor Leagues this year with the Tri-City Dust Devils, an affiliate of the Anaheim Angels in A+, and in a total of three games he finished with a 2-0 win-loss record.

The 24-year-old left-hander went seven full innings on the mound, allowing six hits, no runs allowed, no home runs, three walks and 12 strikeouts.

Daniel de La Fuente was born on July 18, 1997 on this border. He debuted in 2017 at the age of 19 with the Toros de Tijuana. He joined Sultanes de Monterrey in 2023. This year he played his fourth season in the Mexican Baseball League. He has played for Rieleros de Aguascalientes in the LMB and for Mayos de Navojoa in the Mexican Pacific League.

The Mayos will begin the preseason on September 10 when the players will appear at the ‘Ciclón’ Echeverría field in preparation for the 2024-2025 Mexican Pacific League campaign, to receive those invited to training, who will be under the watchful eye of manager Gerardo ‘Jerry’ Álvarez and his coaching staff.

Efraín Contreras has a long career in Minor League Baseball, which began in 2018. Since then, he has compiled a record of 15 wins and 22 losses and a 4.10 ERA in 93 games with the Padres 1, Tri-City Dust Devils, Fort Wayne TinCaps, Peoria Javelinas, San Antonio Missions and Reading Fightin Phils.

In 2024, Contreras also pitched for the Indios de Juárez, leaving a good impression, which was not enough for the border team to survive beyond the first round of the playoffs.

Tomateros de Culiacán will report to preseason on September 9 to make way for 33 days of practice that include ten preparation matches, eight of them against teams from the Pacific.

In 2023, Gardea still saw action in the United States Minor League Baseball, specifically with the West Michigan Whitecaps at the A+ level. Overall in the Minors, since 2018, the Juarez pitcher has a record of six games won and 13 lost, with 10 saves in 158.0 complete innings, in which he struck out 175 opponents in 101 games.

Gardea also joined Indios de Juárez to reinforce them in state baseball, but his efforts were not enough for the tribe to go far in the postseason.

Get to know them

Name: Efrain Contreras Covarrubias

Date of birth: January 2, 2000

Place of birth: Cd. Juárez

Age: 24 years old

Height: 1.78 m

Weight: 102.5 kg

Dario Emanuel Gardea Acosta

Date of birth: January 29, 1999

Place of birth: Ciudad Juarez

Age: 25 years old

Height: 1.90 m

Weight: 100 kg

Name: Samuel Natera Barragan

Date of birth: November 5, 1999

Place of birth: Cd. Juárez

Age: 24 years old

Height: 1.93 m

Weight: 102.5 kg

Name: Daniel de la Fuente

Date of birth: July 18, 1997

Place of birth: Cd. Juárez

Age: 27 years old

Height: .1.86 m

Weight: 109 kg

