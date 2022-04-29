“I haven’t found any friends to sneak in. Yes, yes, beyond Carrefour. It’s an exaggeration », Elena tells her friend on her phone. Indeed, at 6 in the afternoon the queue to access the Warm Up crossed the bridge of La Fica and continued several tens of meters beyond, parallel to the river, and even approaching the Puente de los Dolores. It has been necessary to cut traffic lanes to organize such an accumulation of people. Of course, after this long wait of three years, the public wanted not to miss a single minute of the two days of a festival, “which is already another tradition in Murcia”, says Adrián, a Murcian living in Barcelona who , along with his friends Rafa and Andrea, did not want to miss “for anything in the world” this return to musical normalcy in style. “Finish the glass that we entered”, they cut him off because they are already at the gates of the venue where they will live the event “to the fullest”.

For others who are still further from validating their ticket and getting the wristband feature, this time also means of payment. Some took it with humor and joy, others did not miss the opportunity to show their indignation and highlight the failure of the organization “because other years have opened the doors before and this could be foreseen.” The biggest fear for many was missing out on Arde Bogotá, one of the groups most acclaimed by the public in this edition, with which the starting signal has been given to a weekend of live hits. «’Exoplanet’ is a hymn in Cartagena. We are living its growth up close and we are very proud”, says María Ángeles, who bought the ticket for this group and today comes as a big fan from the port city. Unfortunately, many have been those who have not been able to enjoy their desired groups from within the venue, as they have had to endure an hour in line and settle for listening to the melodies from afar.

Rigoberta Bandini, her ‘Mom’ and her ‘Bitch’; Lori Meyers, a classic of the Murcian event; Izal, on her farewell tour; Zahara, Ojete Calor, Shinova and Fangoria are some of the most desired groups of a year with a “good lineup”, according to the attendees. Some, like the young Sofía, Blanca, Aurora and Claudia, “with the ticket purchased since 2019” or like Joaquín, who has been attending “SOS, WAM, Warm Up” for 13 years and who bought the ticket as soon as it finished the previous edition. He now waits with a “crazy desire” to enjoy “finally without the mask roll.” Nothing to do with Emilio, a Murcian who was one of those who enjoyed music to his face, “drinking from the parking lot” and who this year has decided to buy the ticket, simply, to “share experiences.” Virginia adds to the topic of having a good time, “leaving us a lot of money.” An absolute truth. “Getting an idea of ​​the prices, it will surely be expensive,” she says. So she is not surprised that this year the mini Estrella de Levante or wine costs €8, as well as the glasses, while the shots amount to €3.5.

Hawaiian t-shirts, fun prints and ‘brilli brilli’ accentuating the look give color to the first hours of music. “It seems that I come from Coachella,” jokes Rebeca, who premieres at the festival with her group of friends from Jumilla and Cartagena: Cristina, Fran, Rosalía, Paco. She is also with them María Ángeles who, although she claims not to have prepared the ‘outfit’, she wears a perfect ‘animal print’ for the occasion. She, an opponent of Child Education, says she has understood, after this pandemic, the secret of life: “You have to live in the moment.” And that’s why she tries to silence her conscience to spend a few hours away from books. “And on Monday I study much happier.” María Ángeles will surely approve. Because despite the wait -that of the queue and that of the oppositions-, as Lori Meyers sings, the sun always shines.