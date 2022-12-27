Like last year, coming New Years seems to be getting very hot for the time of year. On both Saturday December 31 and Sunday January 1, the temperature will rise well above 10 degrees Celsius, with a chance of 15 degrees in the east. Even at night it doesn’t get much colder than 9 degrees. It does rain regularly.

Weeronline refers to last year, when it was record warm during the day with 14.4 degrees in De Bilt. Next weekend it may remain a degree colder, but it will still be very soft.

There are good and bad predictions for people going to a fireworks show or setting off fireworks themselves. The chance of good visibility is quite good: the wind ensures that the gunpowder fumes probably do not hang around like a blanket of fog. And it doesn’t seem that the wind is blowing so hard that fireworks displays are endangered. It will rain a lot in the coming days. Weeronline thinks it is still too early to say whether it will remain dry around midnight during the turn of the year. See also More expensive groceries? The better-earning Dutchman doesn't notice that much yet

The days until the weekend are even cooler, with about 9 to 12 degrees. Today it is mostly dry and the sun may come in a bit. From Wednesday the days will become a bit grayer and there will be more rain.