From: Julia Hanigk

Germany gets a short break from the rain with temperatures up to 34 degrees. But the summer joy is only short-lived, a change in the weather is on the way.

Munich – After a period of rain, we can finally look forward to a few days of summer temperatures. However, this short summer break will soon be replaced by rain again, as the weather forecasters predict.

Weather in Germany: Summer is coming back with up to 34 degrees

At the beginning of the week, Germany is expecting two days of high pressure weather. According to wetter.net “Air masses of a subtropical nature” are flowing into our region, as “a stable high pressure area prevails over the Mediterranean region.” On Monday (July 8), isolated thunderstorms are only expected on the North Sea coast and in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, reports the German Weather Service (DWD). Temperatures are expected to be between 24 and 28 degrees.

On Tuesday (July 9th) temperatures will rise to up to 34 degrees, bringing summer back. The DWD is even warning of severe heat stress and heat in the Black Forest and the Lake Constance region from Tuesday morning. One weather expert has even predicted a “hellish summer”. But other meteorologists fear that this forecast will be more of an embarrassment for the weather models.

In Germany, temperatures climb to 34 degrees. (Symbolic image) © Robert Niedring/MITO images/IMAGO

Neighbouring countries sweat at up to 40 degrees – heat warnings active

Our neighbouring country Austria will also be affected by the heat, a heat warning has been issued there. According to wetter.de Temperatures between 35 and almost 40 degrees are possible in Vienna. People in attic apartments in particular will probably sweat during the nights from Tuesday to Wednesday (July 10) and Wednesday to Thursday (July 11), as temperatures are not expected to fall below 20 degrees.

In Hungary and the southern Balkan countries as far as Greece, Turkey, southern Italy and southern Spain, peak temperatures of up to 40 degrees are also expected. Turkey and Greece already suffered from a heat wave in June.

Weather in Germany: Rain follows sunshine, but it remains warm

However, the summer drought in Germany will not last long: “But this pleasant two-day weather phase is really only a brief reminder of what summer can do in terms of ‘good weather’,” warn the experts from wetter.netThe DWD is already warning of isolated thunderstorms in the Alps for Tuesday, “sometimes in connection with heavy rain of around 20 l/m² in one hour and small hailstones.” Local storms with heavy rain of up to 30 l/m² in one hour could also occur. In the rest of the country it will remain dry, but the cloud cover will increase during the night to Wednesday (10 July), according to the forecast from wetter.net.

During the night into Wednesday, showery rain and thunderstorms are possible in some areas. It will also rain during the day, and there could be local storms caused by heavy rain, which will move eastwards during the day. Maximum temperatures will be between 24 and 28 degrees, similar to Thursday. According to weather experts, Thursday will start out clear to cloudy, with showers or thunderstorms likely during the day.

The short forecasts for the next few days:

Monday, July 8: Dry, 24 to 28 degrees

Dry, 24 to 28 degrees Tuesday, July 9: Midsummer temperatures of 28 to 34 degrees, only cooler in the higher mountain regions and by the sea.

Midsummer temperatures of 28 to 34 degrees, only cooler in the higher mountain regions and by the sea. Wednesday, July 10: Only in the far east and southeast will it be sunny for a longer period. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy to heavily overcast. Humid and warm at 24 to 28 degrees.

Only in the far east and southeast will it be sunny for a longer period. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy to heavily overcast. Humid and warm at 24 to 28 degrees. Thursday, July 11: Showers in some areas, maximum temperatures in the north 23 to 26 degrees, in the rest of the country 26 to 30 degrees.

Showers in some areas, maximum temperatures in the north 23 to 26 degrees, in the rest of the country 26 to 30 degrees. Friday, July 12: Increased risk of severe thunderstorms in some areas, with heavy or extremely heavy rain, large hail and gusts of wind. Peak temperatures of 24 to 30 degrees.

Increased risk of severe thunderstorms in some areas, with heavy or extremely heavy rain, large hail and gusts of wind. Peak temperatures of 24 to 30 degrees. Saturday, July 13: Mostly cloudy with brief showers, between 22 and 28 degrees.

Mostly cloudy with brief showers, between 22 and 28 degrees. Sunday, July 14: Partly clear and sunny, showers possible. 24 to 29 degrees at peak.

Source: DWD

