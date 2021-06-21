Motion sickness, quarrels while eating or sleeping problems. Holidays are wonderful, but traveling with (young) children often presents practical problems. How do you enjoy a few weeks away carefree? Today the holiday problem: ‘I can’t sleep’.











Your bed on vacation is different than at home. And that causes sleeping problems for many children (and therefore also their parents). And that wakeful night causes more chagrin during the day. Sleep coach Geertje van Heeswijk of By Sleep regularly receives questions from parents who are therefore looking forward to the holiday. “Sleeping in a different place can be quite exciting for children.”



Quote

If you put them to bed later, they sometimes get up even earlier and are overtired during the day Geertje van Heeswijk, sleep coach

Practicing calling

Do not arrive too late at the destination so that your child(ren) has enough time to get used to the new environment. ,,Show your child his or her bedroom and yours. Practice shouting and reassure your child. “See, if you call, I’ll hear you and I’ll come to you.” That helps ease some of the anxiety. “And before you go on holiday, tell us what is going to happen and where you are going.” If your child is still sleeping in a camp bed, you can even choose to practice at home for a few nights. ,,Then that bed already feels familiar on holiday”, says Van Heeswijk.

No school or work and the heat makes it tempting to change your sleep rhythm a bit on vacation. And who knows, as a parent you can finally sleep in a bit if you put your child to bed a little later. ,,With young children, that usually has the opposite effect”, says Van Heeswijk. “If you put them to bed later, they sometimes get up even earlier and are overtired during the day.” That’s because of the hormone cortisol. “If children go to bed too late, they produce this stress hormone, which means they have a restless night and wake up early.” Adjusting the rhythm is unwise anyway. “If you mess with the biological clock, the question is how quickly it will recover after the holiday.”

Didn’t quite manage to keep the rhythm of home? After the holidays, you can get your child back to his old sleep rhythm with these tips. Read it at Parents of Nu.

Save the afternoon nap

The better you follow the same sleep rhythm as at home, the easier your child will fall asleep on vacation, says the sleep coach. The same goes for the afternoon nap. If you keep your son or daughter awake during the afternoon on holiday, he or she will not be able to sleep as well at night. If your child no longer sleeps, but takes a nap during a long car ride, he or she will not be able to sleep as well during bedtime. “The best results are obtained if you find a balance between building up sleep pressure (fatigue) without becoming overtired.”

Another stumbling block is that it is light for longer in summer, which also means that people sometimes sleep less well. ,,I advise to always take a roll of garbage bags and tape with you. With that you can, if necessary, cover the windows in the nursery.” Dark is important because we then produce the sleep hormone melatonin, says Van Heeswijk. “It often helps to make it dark during the bedtime ritual, reading a story, giving a hug.”

A holiday home, tent or hotel room is usually not as spacious as at home. Siblings have to share a room more often and can keep each other awake. ,,They often find it pleasant to sleep together once in a while”, says Van Heeswijk. ,, Then it becomes chatting and chaining. What helps is to take that into account at bedtime. Put your children to bed fifteen minutes earlier so that they can just chat.” Then tell them that enough is enough. If one of the children snores, coughs or sings, you can choose to put the ‘jammer’ in your own room, according to the sleep coach.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Follow all the news about Family via Twitter and Facebook.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.