The spring weather is currently disappointing with rain and low temperatures. But how does summer promise to be? Initial forecasts show a clear trend.

Munich – Little sun, cool temperatures and a lot of rain at Pentecost. Spring is currently showing a rather uncomfortable side. The cheerful evenings on the balcony and bathing trips are currently still often falling into the water. In some federal states, the outdoor pools have finally reopened. The perfect time for a change in the weather. Can we hope for summer there? A US weather map is initially shocking.

Summer weather in Germany: 2021 could be surprisingly cool – “felt too cool for many of us”

Everything knows: This is how it shows the temperature map of the Weather Agency NOAA the United States for Germany. It measures the deviations from the average temperatures of recent years. White? That means average or normal, explains graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung to the picture. “Normally after the many warm summers, of course, many of us would feel too cool,” said Jung, who made his first summer forecast back in April.

The forecast for June is for “normal” temperatures. In Germany this means a minimum of 10.5 to a maximum of 20 degrees on average. © Screenshot NOAA

Since 2000, Germany has had ten of the warmest summers on record, according to NOAA. Two locations in North Rhine-Westphalia set the temperature record in 2019. The thermometers showed 41.2 degrees Celsius. “Surprisingly, 2021 could start at a lower level than the last 10 years,” says the weather website severe-weather.eu. But what exactly does cooler mean? The forecasts are based on average temperatures. In Germany, between June and August, these are usually 16 to 17 degrees, Wetter.de shows with average highs of around 20 to 22 degrees. “Normal temperatures” at NOAA means that the summer days will probably level off around these values.

However, based on the long-term prognosis, it is not yet possible to say whether this summer will bring many hot spells and cold phases or, on average, cooler phases.

Summer weather in Germany: The warm months could bring less rain – “even rather too dry”

Spring has been rainy so far. How does it look here in summer? If weather expert Jung has its way, it will be less wet. “In the south-east even rather too dry, to the north normal amounts of rain, which felt too cool. Maybe just another average summer that we are no longer used to in times of climate change, ”he describes the predictions.

Severe-weather.eu has compared some weather forecasts. Sometimes there is even talk of “strong, summer heat waves” and “higher temperatures”. However, Jung rejects these friendly forecasts: “Personally, I think it’s unrealistic that there will be an extremely warm or hot summer. But wait and see. These are all just trends. Nobody should plan their vacation afterwards ”, is his judgment. So an average summer. However, the Germans should not give up hope of warm weather yet. Climatologist Dr. Karsten Brandt is positive about the picture: “My feeling for the summer weather is good.” (chd)

