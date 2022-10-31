Tomorrow evening and in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, heavy wind gusts will again occur locally in the west during showers, especially in the coastal areas. At the end of the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the wind gusts decrease.

Wednesday morning will start with showers moving across the country from southwest to northeast. During the day it gets drier with more sunshine. The sun will be barely visible on Thursday. Although it remains quite mild with around 15 degrees in the afternoon. Usually the temperature in early November is around 11 or 12 degrees.

On Friday we will see the sun more often, but there will also be a few showers over the country. With maximums of 12 to 14 degrees, the temperature is somewhat lower than earlier in the week. The weather will be changeable on Friday and into the weekend. The sun will shine regularly on Friday, but there will also be showers. Clouds will dominate over the weekend and rain will fall for some time, especially on Sunday.