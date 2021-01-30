The engine is far from the only technical unit that needs to be warmed up before operating in cold weather. In addition to it, there is a transmission, suspension parts, shock absorbers, and on all-wheel drive vehicles there is also a gearbox with a clutch in the rear axle. All of them have an oil that lowers the viscosity at temperatures below -15 degrees and requires careful handling. How to prepare your car for driving in extremely cold temperatures?

Engine

The engine must be warmed up before starting any trip. First five minutes in place to allow the oil to disperse through the lubrication channels, and then while driving. For the first hundreds of meters, the car should drive smoothly, without jerking and sudden acceleration, in order to reduce the load on the connecting rod-piston group and prevent uneven thermal expansion, which threatens scuffing in the cylinders. After approximately 5 minutes of driving, the power unit is heated to operating temperature. However, this does not mean that you can go fast again. At temperatures below -15 degrees, it is necessary to allow other parts of the machine to warm up, which reach operating temperature noticeably slower than the motor.

How to warm up the transmission?

Manual transmissions heat up quickly. No additional action is required from the driver for them. In neutral gear, the primary shaft and the secondary gears rotate. The oil circulates around the box and its temperature rises under the influence of kinetic energy. Therefore, after five minutes of inactivity with the engine running, the box is ready to start moving.

The same processes take place in robotic boxes. However, automatic transmissions require a different approach.

The hydromechanical machine does not warm up well on its own. In park mode P, the input shaft does not transfer energy to the gears, which means that no heating occurs. The machine should be brought to operating temperature while driving. And with a smooth ride, it comes up even faster than the engine.

True, there is another way to help warm up in the parking lot. It must be used when, immediately after the start, it is necessary to load the engine and the box while overcoming a snow dump or deep snowdrifts.

Warming up occurs faster if you turn on mode D or R. You need to hold the box with the brake pedal. Then the rotation of the shaft will be transmitted to the torque converter, through which the heat will go to other components.

Rear axle

It is imperative to warm up the rear axle of all-wheel drive vehicles. There is a gearbox, a clutch and shafts to the wheels, which do not receive any heat from the motor during idle time, and a cold start is most harmful for them. Therefore, on four-wheel drive vehicles, the first hundred meters of the path in cold weather must be passed as carefully as possible.

Many four-wheel drive clutches are now preloaded and transfer about 10% of the torque to the rear axle. Then the oil temperature rises, it liquefies and protects the assembly from wear.

If you have to drive often in critical temperatures below -30 degrees, then you can make pre-start electric heating for the rear axle. You can find similar devices in parts stores.

Suspension and shock absorbers

Suspension parts and shock absorbers require heating. They are not connected to the transmission and only reach operating temperature while driving. During compression and stretching cycles, the rubber warms up and softens, and with it the oil in the rubber-metal bearings also liquefies.

In addition, it is necessary to warm up the shock absorbers. They are also filled with oil and harden in the cold. The first meters of the path are very difficult for the suspension. The viscous oil, with strong impacts, can pierce the seals and leak out. The shock absorber is thus damaged.

Therefore, the suspension is warmed up with a smooth motion. Bumps should not be allowed on bumps and large potholes. After about 500 m, the shock absorbers warm up under the influence of kinetic energy and you can pick up the pace.

True, it is better not to develop high speed, since the incoming currents of frosty air strongly cool the open parts of the suspension and take precious heat from the shock absorbers.