If you have already managed to get out of bed, you should know that in reality the temperatures this Thursday are very low and even with the possibility of frost, this as part of the Today’s weather February 10, 2022 in Mexico City.

And it is that the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) activated the Orange Alert in Cuajimalpa, Milpa Alta and Tlalpanwhere the thermometer would reach temperatures between 1 and 3 degrees Celsius.

While the activated Yellow Alert in Álvaro Obregón, Magdalena Contreras, Tláhuac and Xochimilcowhose minimum temperature will be between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius from 04:00 to 08:00.

That is why the capital dependency warns of a cold dawn mainly in areas located to the south and west of Mexico City, it is recommended to avoid sudden changes in temperature.

Throughout the day, the atmosphere will be slightly warm accompanied by clear to partly cloudy skies.

The thermometer in Mexico City will mark temperatures between 13 to 19 degrees Celcius, with a maximum of 21 degrees Celciuswhich would drop to 7 degrees Celcius upon waking up tomorrow’s weather.

Read more: Weather forecast today: rains and hailstorms are expected in several states of Mexico

The air quality this Thursday is regular with maximum values ​​of 94 points and PM10. The wind will blow from a southeast component from 15 to 30 km/h with some gusts of up to 40 km/h.