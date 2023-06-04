with videoSummer weather is coming. Temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days. By the end of next week it can even become tropically warm, although the chance of that is not very great: about 10 percent. But with 24 to 28 degrees it will be a lot warmer after Wednesday anyway.



4 Jun. 2023

In the first half of next week there will be a small division in terms of temperature in the country: due to the northern wind, it will be a lot cooler, especially on the Wadden Islands, the head of North Holland, Friesland and Groningen than in the rest of the country. How cold, that depends on the clouds: “If you are unlucky, it will be gray and the temperature will hover around 16 degrees,” says Roosmarijn Knol of Weerplaza.

It is different in the center and south of the country: “South of Zwolle, clouds don’t stand a chance, there is a clear blue sky with a single cumulus cloud.” The afternoon temperature in the southeast is therefore expected to be a lot higher, with 20 to 24 degrees. Locally it can reach 25 degrees in South Limburg.

Tropical hot?

After Wednesday, however, it will be a lot warmer everywhere. The wind then shifts and brings dry air from the east. “We see clear blue skies all over the country. In the south of the country, the temperature rises to 25 to 28 degrees. An advantage of that dry air: ,,It is a dry heat, not that clammy and sticky. The chance of thunderstorms is also small. Important for those who want to sit on the terrace, for example.” See also Colombia goes to elections to decide the next president in the second round

It can even reach 30 degrees during the weekend, but that chance is not very high at 10 percent. Knol: ,,I wouldn’t bet my money on that just yet. But we will get to 25 to 28.” The chances are still a bit mixed, says Knol – last night the chance of tropical temperatures was still 40 percent. The sun is also quite powerful with a UV index of 6, she warns. The sun usually peaks around the longest day of the year, at the end of this month.

In the north of the country it remains slightly cooler than elsewhere, although the difference is smaller than at the beginning of next week. “That is partly due to the water in the North Sea. Water takes longer to warm up. This has a delaying effect on the temperature after the winter, in the spring. The sea water is now about 15 degrees. In the Kop van Noord-Holland, for example, the air flows over the seawater it is right next to, which has a direct effect.” Nevertheless, the mercury also rises to about 20 to 24 degrees there. See also Press review - Biden visits Ukraine: a "decisive moment for his presidency", by 'Politico'

Hay fever

The dry air also causes more hay fever complaints, says Knol. “The chance of pollen is high. Especially grasses are now in bloom, many people are allergic to that – an estimated 1 to 2 million Dutch people suffer from this. Because there is no rain, the pollen is not washed out of the air. And with wind from the east, pollen also blows from Germany to the Netherlands.” The hay fever peak is therefore at the end of next week.

The drought follows after several weeks of low rainfall. If there is no significant rain for more than twenty days, there is an official dry period. We are already in that at the moment. Nevertheless, the expected drought will not immediately cause problems, says Knol: “We had a wet spring, so the groundwater was well replenished, a buffer has been built up.”

No sheep shearing cold this year

The beginning of summer, roughly the period from 5 to 20 June, is known as sheep shearing cold. North to northwest winds cause cold weather in the coastal areas at this time of the year due to the cold sea water, persistent cloud fields and sometimes even fog from the sea. See also Facts of the Week: Congressional election, PoderData and Marcos do Val

The low temperatures and cloud cover were favorable to not expose the sheep’s freshly shaved skin to the bright sun. The north winds are present for a short time, especially at the beginning of the week, but there does not seem to be any real sheep shearing cold this year.

Bathers on the beach of Scheveningen, during the dry and sunny Whitsun weekend. Temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days. By the end of next week it can even become tropically warm © ANP / ANP



