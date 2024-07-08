Temperatures could rise considerably on Tuesday. In the east and southeast of the country, it could reach 29 degrees. The high humidity could make it feel oppressive. At the end of the day, there is a fairly high chance of thunderstorms throughout the country. The KNMI has issued a code yellow for this. “The only question is where the most active showers will pass over.”

