By the middle of this week, it will get colder in the North-West of Russia, and then in the central regions, but after a few days Indian summer will begin, Alexander Shuvalov, head of the Meteo prognostic center, told Izvestia. It will warm up again in St. Petersburg this weekend, and in Moscow from next Monday, September 11th. Experts suggest using the Indian summer to prepare for the change of season – a traditional increase in the incidence of viral infections is expected in early autumn. Therefore, they recommend working on improving immunity – walking in the fresh air, playing sports and keeping a sleep schedule. .

Special summer

Warm autumn weather, or Indian summer, will come to Russia at the end of the week, but before this, the regions of the middle zone will have to go through two or three days of cool weather , Alexander Shuvalov, head of the Meteo prognostic center, told Izvestia. According to him, cold snap accompanied by nasty winds .

In St. Petersburg on Wednesday daytime temperature will drop to +16…+18 degrees . And nighttime temperatures will drop to six degrees.

– On Thursday a cold front will pass Moscow, and possibly give precipitation. But first of all, the wind will rise – said Alexander Shuvalov. — On Thursday night, only 4-9 degrees of heat is already expected in the region. During the day, the temperature will be around +17 degrees, which is significantly less than it was outside the window at the beginning of the week .

Nights in the capital region will be cool and foggy in autumn added in the weather center “Phobos”. By the morning of September 7, the air can cool down to five degrees, and in the afternoon the temperature will not exceed 19 degrees. stressed there.

— Previously, mid-September will pass under the sign of an anticyclone, which means that this week will be the forerunner to the classic Indian summer – noted in Phobos.

In Moscow and the Moscow region, the weather will begin to improve from Sunday : there will be no precipitation on Friday and Saturday, however, a rather cold and sharp wind will not give a feeling of comfort, Alexander Shuvalov said.

— In St. Petersburg, it will not even be Indian, but just summer: by September 10-12, the temperature will rise to 22-24 degrees, it is possible that in the city center it will be +25 – he said.

Muscovites will be able to enjoy warm weather all next week, starting next Sunday . Daytime temperatures in the capital are expected at 21-23 degrees.

— We will not look far, but this happiness will come to us for at least a week – assured Alexander Shuvalov.

In the center “Phobos” they even say that this Indian summer the temperature in Moscow will be several degrees above normal .

Take care of the body

The beginning of autumn is traditionally a period of rising incidence reminded the doctors interviewed by Izvestia. Many have returned from holidays, the congestion of people in educational institutions and enterprises has increased, the seasonal viral load has increased the scientific director of the network of clinics for immunorehabilitation and preventive medicine Grand Clinic Olga Shuppo drew attention.

— In autumn, the adaptive resources of the body are weakened. Decreased immune resistance. Therefore, many do not cope with the increased viral load and begin to get sick. she explained.

A decrease in air temperature contributes to hypothermia and the occurrence of colds – SARS, influenza and coronavirus infection Andrey Ryabkov, the therapist of the Budu online health management service, added. During this period, according to him, chronic respiratory diseases may also worsen. .

During the change of seasons, complications of various chronic diseases are possible, including allergic reactions, pathologies of the gastrointestinal tract and broncho-pulmonary system, some psychiatric disorders recalled the deputy head physician of the RZD-Medicine clinic Sergey Cheremushkin.

Help immunity

In order for the change of seasons to go smoothly and imperceptibly for health, doctors recommended regularly training immunity, increasing its resistance . This may contribute physical therapy, getting enough vitamins, exercise, sleep .

— For a person without chronic diseases, in order to strengthen the immune system, it is enough to get enough sleep. . As a result of sleepless nights, the body does not have time to recover, the body’s resistance decreases,” said Olga Shuppo. According to her, it is important to sleep between 23:00 and 03:00, because at this time the body produces melatonin, a hormone that slows down aging.

To protect yourself from respiratory viral infections, you need to be less likely to be in crowded places, use medical masks and wash your hands more often. especially after visiting public places and transport, Andrey Ryabkov recalled.

— You can also use antiseptics, for example, after traveling in public transport. It is advisable to get vaccinated against the flu. If symptoms of acute respiratory infections appear, you must stay at home so as not to infect others, and call a doctor he advised.

Among other recommendations of doctors – a balanced diet with an abundance of seasonal vegetables and fruits.