The game mode of Warlander combines the genres of hack and slash, shooter and strategy in one chaotic experience. Up to 100 players face off between five armies to destroy the castle of their rivals. All with the help of catapults, siege towers, battering rams and cataclysmic idols.

Players can choose from one of three different classes to fight. The warrior, mage, and cleric all have their own forms of attack. It will already be up to the players to choose the class that best suits their style of play.

Source: PLAION

Warlander had already been released on PC with a great reception from fans, which will be able to grow with its arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series. It was also announced that its first season of continuous content begins today. Which will include armor skins, new weapons, emblems, titles and much more. Will they try it?

