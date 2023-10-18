WarioWare: Move It! The panoramic trailer is online

The Japanese division of Nintendo shared a three-minute trailer online for WarioWare: Move It!the crazy title expected for the next one November 3 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Find your perfect form with a multitude of movement-based minigames in a new chapter in the series WarioWare. Grab a pair of Joy-Con controllers and move as you gently shake, punch, dance, wiggle and even bow in over 200 lightning-fast minigames (minigames that last just a few exhilarating seconds). Slash bamboo, escape prison, bow and more as you master some truly ridiculous moves. Let’s see it below!

WarioWare: Move It! – Overview trailer

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu