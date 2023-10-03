Somehow, it’s been 20 years since the first WarioWare game, which means it’s been 20 years since we all started catching toast, jumping over shark cars, and catching funny little bugs beneath glasses.

The first WarioWare is such a strange, singular game it feels like it hasn’t aged at all. But for the 10th game in the series, Move it!, Nintendo is taking things back to Smooth Moves, the Wii installation from 2007. I had a chance to play a few of the microgames at an event recently.

Move It! is one of those Wario games that ditches the immediacy of the single button input in favor of motion controls. It all comes down to stances, which are Nintendo’s way of framing different ways of holding the Joy-cons. Choo-Choo stance sees you holding each one out and miming turning the wheels of a train, while elsewhere there’s a sword stance, a bent-knee stance and a bunch of others.

Picking through a range of the microgames at random, the stances kept changing. But the go-anywhere, do-anything stylings of the series shine through. It remains coherent, in a funny way, by embracing complete incoherence. One minute I was cleaning the back of a turtle, the next moment I was swinging a lasso like a cowboy.

Sometimes, the simplest games were the best. One of them uses the Joy-Cons as clickers to keep track of numbers, and you simply have to count how many fish you’ve seen and work out how many came in each color and shape. It’s barely a game, but I always found it a treat. Elsewhere, a game that used a kind of chicken stance saw me pecking worms out of the ground.

The most interesting microgames, though, used the funny little IR sensor that comes with the Joy-Cons itself. One of these saw you trying to hold up a required number of fingers for the sensor to spot – mixed results – while the best saw you moving the controllers back and forth to focus on a microscope, hopefully revealing a cartoon bacteria. This is what I love about WarioWare games – everything gets an airing.

It was a quick tour of the game, all told, but I was left with a bunch of games I wanted to try again. It’s worth saying, too, that Move It! requires a lot of physical movement, and as a person with MS, I was done-in relatively quickly. I’m very interested to see what kinds of accessibility options Nintendo is offering when the final game is released.



