If there is something that most characterizes the series WarioWare it is his peculiarity, his soul, his way of presenting himself. Unlike many other titles – especially the Big N productions – the main Wario franchise has always been capable of show a decidedly unique nature Compared to others. Maybe it’s because of the madness behind every single minigame, or because of the gameplay dynamics that constantly oscillate between intuitiveness and absolute chaos. The only certain thing is that WarioWare: Move It!which we analyze in the review, is without a doubt one of the most peculiar games never released on Nintendo Switch. It’s a strong statement, true, but we didn’t wake up thinking such a thing so lightly.

Formula that wins, it doesn’t change

WarioWare: Move It! it does not present any particular innovations for the series, and probably that’s fine, limiting itself to applying an always winning formula to the controls that have made the Nintendo Switch platform unique. As in previous titles, the player’s challenge will be to complete as many mini-games as possible in each level, with increasing speed and difficulty as victories accumulate.

Each level, which will begin and end with a short animated film featuring Wario’s friends, will require specific poses from the player. Literally, the user will have to hold the Joy-Cons in precise positions and always illustrated on the screen, in order to complete the minigames. If in previous chapters the minigames were completed by touching the 3DS screen or moving the Wii remote, in WarioWare: Move It! (almost) all the features of the Joy-Con will be exploited, including the IR sensor on the right.

This is precisely the great news that makes it unique this chapter of the series, where all the others were fun and crazy, but never as distinct as now. There are over 200 minigames, divided into about ten poses to be performed with some variations attached. To give an example, the “sumo” pose forces the player to place his hands on his legs and bend over, while the “chicchirichì” pose makes him hold the Joy-Cons as if they were a chicken’s beak and thing. The minigames attached to these two poses may require you to slam your feet on the ground or move your “beak” to simulate the movement of a chicken.

What really surprised us, however, are the variations poses which, in addition to requiring very specific positions, also require pressing buttons or dropping the Joy-Con. Not only that, we were happy to see that the infrared sensor of the right controller finally gets a purpose, opening up the world of playful possibilities that we have been waiting for for too many years now. However, there is a reason why Nintendo has been so reluctant to use similar technology, and WarioWare: Move It! makes it very clear.

The biggest problem with this production is undoubtedly the technical uncertainties and the limitations linked to the controls themselves. First of all the fact that the Joy-Con they don’t always respond correctly to commands, just think about the need to drop them: although it may be inadvisable, a player is not necessarily using the straps when asked to drop the Joy-Cons, so in those phases he could lose the minigame due to a trivial mistake . The same goes for the infrared sensor, which it is not almost never as responsive as it should bealmost always leading to guaranteed defeat if you don’t know how to use it correctly.

We realize that we are talking about problems relating mainly to hardware and not software uncertainties, but we are also considering that what we are faced with is a title that makes great use of precise movementsand what above all it is exclusive to the specific console.

Works like Nintendo Switch Sports or the more recent Everybody 1-2-Switch! they draw heavily on the characteristics of hybrid controllers, but never use them more than necessary, making their use always comfortable and never forced. In the case of WarioWare, the inaccuracies of the Joy-Con can often involve a great frustrationespecially if the person playing can’t understand what they have to do in a certain minigame and, in addition to the confusion, they also have to deal with controllers that don’t seem to work.

Having closed the parenthesis on this great flaw of the levels of WarioWare: Move It!, let’s also talk about what their greatest meritor the variety. Although there are 200 minigames and about ten poses with variations, running into repetitiveness would have been very easy, whether for similar games, or for similar controls. What has been done seems at the same time a stroke of genius and a semi-miracle: not only i minigames that’s almost all of them very different among themselves, but also the movements required after taking a pose I’m the same different. For example, the “chicchirichì” pose can require both moving the arms as if we were running, both to simulate a “Mario style” jump, but also to wag the tail of tanuki Mario from Super Mario Bros. 3 (in fact they return the fantastic Nintendo-themed minigames of 9-Volt).

This means that WarioWare: Move It! it gets more and more fun as you spend the hours in his company, whether it's to try to beat your own record, or to become a master of using a specific pose. Even after completing the main story and unlocking all the main levels, the work offers a large amount of secondary activities that serve to offer an additional level of challenge. In fact, we are pleasantly satisfied for the amount of levels present in the game, although we are missing the menus and insights that stood out in previous titles, such as in WarioWare Gold for 3DS.

Player enjoyment, however, is something that can be achieved almost exclusively by playing single playergiven that at the moment you pass the Joy-Cons to a friend or family member, the situation becomes decidedly more complex. We have already specified that the gameplay dynamics characteristic of the series can confuse new users, as well as the controls of Move It! they often do not respond to commands correctly. Well, playing multiplayer can often be too difficult for those who have never really picked up a Joy-Con.

If this cannot be said for works like Nintendo Switch Sports or Everybody 1-2-Switch, where you just need to move the controller to perform the fundamental actions, in WarioWare: Move It! you often have to hold the Joy-Con in specific ways, press buttons that users may not be familiar with, or even interact with a sensor they've never heard of.

A confusing multiplayer section

It goes without saying that multiplayer sessions may often require one “preparatory” phase by the owner of the console, who explains the main rules of the title while also illustrating the characteristics of the controllers. In short, having to go that far in 2023 is a bit much, as we see it, and it's a shame that Move It! make everything like this unnecessarily complexalthough its unpredictability is its strong point.

Nintendo, however, seems to have realized the problem, given that if two users play the story mode together, the individual levels unfold in a slightly different way: generally, the two players alternate in solving the minigames, while some must be tackled together . Furthermore, if one of the two were to fail, the turn would automatically pass to the other, without resulting in a defeat. So let's talk about small changes to the rules which, however, go to help as possible for players who would otherwise be in too much difficulty.