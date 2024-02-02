Friday, February 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

WarioWare: Move It! on sale at the historic low price for Nintendo Switch on Amazon

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2024
in Gaming
0
WarioWare: Move It! on sale at the historic low price for Nintendo Switch on Amazon

The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for WarioWare: Move It!, exclusive to Nintendo Switch. The reported discount is 13% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price it's €45.99. The current discount is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. You may also find on the product page a lower priced version sold and shipped by “delivery within 24/48 hours from order”, a seller who has 95% positive reviews in the last 12 months: at the time of writing this sales has only one copy available. In general, we always recommend giving priority to versions shipped by Amazon if they are available.

WarioWare: Move It!, our review

WarioWare: Move It! is a Wario game packed with over 200 minigames that last just a few seconds, for a continuous change of style and pace. You can play with up to 4 players in Party mode.

See also  Lost Ark gets rid of the pay to win elements that came with the new update

In our review we explained to you that “WarioWare: Move It! is yet another unmissable chapter of the saga, both for long-time fans and for all those who are looking for a frenetic, original and bizarre party game at the right level. Already in single player, Nintendo's production ensures a good dose of variety thanks to the notable number of poses and minigames offered, but it is obviously in multiplayer that the whole essence of the game comes out.”


#WarioWare #Move #sale #historic #price #Nintendo #Switch #Amazon

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts