WarioWare: Move It! on sale at the historic low price for Nintendo Switch on Amazon

The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for WarioWare: Move It!, exclusive to Nintendo Switch. The reported discount is 13% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price it's €45.99. The current discount is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. You may also find on the product page a lower priced version sold and shipped by “delivery within 24/48 hours from order”, a seller who has 95% positive reviews in the last 12 months: at the time of writing this sales has only one copy available. In general, we always recommend giving priority to versions shipped by Amazon if they are available.
WarioWare: Move It!, our review
WarioWare: Move It! is a Wario game packed with over 200 minigames that last just a few seconds, for a continuous change of style and pace. You can play with up to 4 players in Party mode.
In our review we explained to you that “WarioWare: Move It! is yet another unmissable chapter of the saga, both for long-time fans and for all those who are looking for a frenetic, original and bizarre party game at the right level. Already in single player, Nintendo's production ensures a good dose of variety thanks to the notable number of poses and minigames offered, but it is obviously in multiplayer that the whole essence of the game comes out.”
