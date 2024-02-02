WarioWare: Move It! on sale at the historic low price for Nintendo Switch on Amazon

The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for WarioWare: Move It!, exclusive to Nintendo Switch. The reported discount is 13% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price it's €45.99. The current discount is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. You may also find on the product page a lower priced version sold and shipped by “delivery within 24/48 hours from order”, a seller who has 95% positive reviews in the last 12 months: at the time of writing this sales has only one copy available. In general, we always recommend giving priority to versions shipped by Amazon if they are available.