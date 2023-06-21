During the Nintendo Direct of this afternoon Nintendo he announced WarioWare: Move It!, new chapter of the hilarious franchise. The title will be available worldwide starting next year November 3rd exclusively on Nintendo Switch. In this new chapter we will be able to take advantage of the Joy-Con to face over 200 minigamesand we will also be able to have fun in company thanks to the mode local multiplayer up to 4 players.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for WarioWare: Move It!wishing you a good vision as always.

Source: Nintendo