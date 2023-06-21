During the Nintendo Direct it was announced Also WarioWare: Move It! new chapter in the famous series of crazy mini-games coming to Nintendo Switch with release date set for November 3, 2023, as also reported in the presentation trailer.

Years go by but WarioWare remains faithful to its traditions: also in this case it is a large collection of many mini-games that have in common above all the fact of being real follies.

Also in this case the focus is on multiplayer but not only, with very short bursts of gameplay also designed to exploit the Joy-Con and their sensors in various ways.

Grab a set of Joy-Con controllers, then move your body to play a load of lightning-fast mini-games. React quickly with the right movement to blast your way to victory. Synchronize your actions to triumph in various mini-games.

This is the official description of WarioWare: Move It! Which also features a new Party mode for up to four players locally. In total more are expected 200 minigames within the collection, all coming to Nintendo Switch on November 3, with pre-orders open from today on Nintendo eShop.