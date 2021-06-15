The game will be available on Nintendo Switch next September.

Did you think Nintendo had forgotten about Wario? Well, it seems that it is not like that, because in their conference of E3 2021 they have announced a new installment. It’s about WarioWare: Get It Together! coming exclusively to Switch on September 10. You already have a new trailer to see it in action accompanying the news.

It will hit stores on September 10As always, imaginative minigames await us that involve physics and interesting interactions with the touch screen and Joy-Con of Nintendo’s hybrid console. The main novelty, yes, is that the game will feature a multiplayer mode that will take the charismatic characters of the series to compete with each other on the same screen.

The most recent episode of the WarioWare saga to date was WarioWare Gold for 3DS, which was launched in 2018. Our colleague Jesús Bella had the opportunity to analyze that one for 3DJuegos, indicating that “he lacked the desire to innovate” despite his very good work, so This new installment will have the responsibility of raising the bar for the brand once again.

You’ll make it? We’ll see: for now, the previous installment covered 300 minigames while this one, only 200. All in all, cooperative multiplayer on the same console or wirelessly and the ability to directly control characters will add points to WarioWare: Get It Together. What will not be lacking is humor, absurd situations and fun.

