One of the surprises of the Nintendo Direct ofE3 2021 it was WarioWare: Get It Together!, new partygame dedicated to Mario’s bizarre antagonist.

During the Nintendo Treehouse event Almost ten minutes of gameplay of the game have been revealed: let’s find out together.

In the video we find that the title will have one Story Mode, complete with Boss Fight at the end of the levels: each player can freely choose their alter ego. However, there will also be a classic local co-op mode, and dozens of absurd surprises to be discovered. We leave you to the video, also bringing you the official synopsis of the game.

Wario tries his hand at creating video games again, but this time his work has literally … absorbed him! Help Wario and his friends emerge from a microworld of minigames by taking on over 200 insane challenges in WarioWare: Get It Together! for Nintendo Switch. Discover more than 200 frantic and bizarre mini-games alone or with a friend! When his latest wacky plan threatens to go up in smoke, Wario must use his signature style (and smell) to fix things. How? By tackling an extravagant collection of minigames, of course! Whether it’s assembling a robot or plucking a statue’s armpit hair, WarioWare: Get It Together! offers an exhilarating cooperative experience.

Source: Gamingbolt