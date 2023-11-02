Today the reviews have finally arrived WarioWare: Move Itthe latest installment of this franchise that has opted to implement motion control once again after what came to us in 2006 for Wii. And although that is a prominent part of the title, what most interests those who follow the lore of Mario’s world is knowing who will voice the character now that Charles Martinet he retired.

Although the game has not yet been released, some fans have already realized that the interpreter for the mustachioed villain is none other than Kevin Afghaniand for those who don’t know the name, this is the new actor who provides the voice for Mario and Luigi in Wonder. That has made people start searching in the credits of the new title of Wario and indeed, his name appears in the interpretations.

With this in mind, users have already begun to wonder if it will then replace Martinet in all the roles instead of different actors for each character, and now it only remains to be seen if they also Kevin will serve as Waluigi. With this at least the cast of the mushroom kingdom would be complete, unless they want to give a voice to characters like Link, something that up to this point has been ruled out.

It is worth mentioning that Charles Martinet has not completely left Nintendosince they have given him the position of ambassador of Mario, that means he will continue to travel to conventions and be named as the official voice of the character in the past tense. So, those who want his autograph should be aware of the events held in their respective city.

Remember that WarioWare: Move It the is launched November 3 on Switch.

Via: Nintendo everything

Editor’s note: It was obvious that Nintendo was not going to take the trouble to hire more people for voice acting, at least the character’s tone doesn’t sound so different from the familiar one. Then it will be a matter of time to see it firsthand in the credits.