Warheaven is an excellent third-person hack and slash title in which you will be thrown into the fray in a medieval fantasy game, where time seems to have partly stopped and partly evolved: in fact, you will have powerful mechanical means such as vehicles, radios for communicating and firearms occasional but the fights, real protagonists of the action, they will be resolved with cold weapons. To fight you will have different classes available, each representative of a medieval knight:

: classic mid-range fighter, he prefers non-close combat and delights in stabbing the enemy with long daggers. Swordsman: close range and bloody fighter, despite the armor is able to make the enemy literally fly in the air, afflicting them with terrible aerial combos before falling back and continuing the massacre.

: warrior in heavy armor, as his weapon, a giant two-handed warhammer. This warrior is particularly tough and compensates for power, strength and a lot of vitality with low mobility Bulwark : Warrior with semi-tower shield and one-handed mace, represents the perfect line of defense, the shield behind which to take refuge.

: a few introductions for the master of the elements. Necromancer: Able to recover health through the consumption of dead enemies, this spellcaster grants extra power to allies around him.

In the game, of rare beauty for a PVP multiplayer title, you can lose armor parts as you fight, such as a helmet or a shield. We go through the most varied missions such as stealing the flag, conquering an area or defeating a precise number of enemies, not to mention that each hero has his own specific mission that could change the fate of the game.

It is interesting that, by scoring several hits, you will charge an energy bar that if unleashed it will transform you for a few moments into an immortal god and capable of unleashing baleful rage on the battlefield; exist 4 different godsmoreover responsible for the temporal situation that our unspecified protagonists are experiencing.

The title contains various references to products such as For Honor or Warframes but here it seems to us that the bar is raised quite a bit. There is also the season pass, in-game purchases for cosmetic materials only, new characters, for the moment all obtainable with the game currency but as we know, we are in demo and the situation will undoubtedly change.

There are multiple missions and many modes to unlockeven one that can only be accessed after a certain number of levels and that will allow you to challenge only the MVP of the day, a title that is automatically awarded to the player who has distinguished himself in the game.