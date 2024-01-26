How things went
In an announcement shared on Steam the developers said that sales of the battle pass will be suspended starting today. In the next few weeks they will update on the final closure calendar.
“We have come this far, thanks to everyone's love and support”, you can read in the message. “We want to express our gratitude for the love and dedication you have shown for Warhaven. To create a game that can be loved and appreciated for a long time, we have paid a lot of attention and made a lot of effort. Despite all the shortcomings, we will keep in Deep in our hearts is the love and support you have given to Warhaven. Thank you for being part of Warhaven's journey.”
The statement does not expressly talk about failure, but it's clear that the game has become unsustainable to maintain due to a chronic lack of players. So the plan to see it out of early access during 2024 fell through.
