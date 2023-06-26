Thank you Steam Next Fest we had the opportunity to try several interesting demos of very good and interesting games, coming soon. Among them we also find Warhavenan excellent third-person hack and slash medieval fantasy title, in which you will be thrown into the fray in a world where the time seems to have partially stoppedAnd partly evolved.

anachronistic battle

This is because you will in fact have powerful mechanical means at your disposal, such as vehicles, radios to communicate, and occasional firearms, while the fights – the real protagonists of the action – they will be resolved with cold weapons.

To fight you will have several available classeseach representing a medieval knight:

Spearman : classic mid-range fighter, he prefers non-close combat and delights in stabbing the enemy with long daggers.

: classic mid-range fighter, he prefers non-close combat and delights in stabbing the enemy with long daggers. Swordsman: fighter with a close and bloody attack, and despite the armor is able to literally make the enemy fly in the air, inflicting terrible blows with aerial combos, before seeing him fall back and continue the massacre.

Flagellator : warrior in heavy armor, like his weapon: a giant two-handed warhammer. This warrior is particularly tough and compensates for power, strength and a lot of vitality with low mobility.

: warrior in heavy armor, like his weapon: a giant two-handed warhammer. This warrior is particularly tough and compensates for power, strength and a lot of vitality with low mobility. Bulwark : Warrior with semi-tower shield and one-handed mace, represents the perfect line of defense, the shield behind which to take refuge.

: Warrior with semi-tower shield and one-handed mace, represents the perfect line of defense, the shield behind which to take refuge. Archer : the long-range master, not always decisive in battle, but guarantees excellent mobility and good firepower.

: the long-range master, not always decisive in battle, but guarantees excellent mobility and good firepower. Magician : a few introductions for the master of the elements.

: a few introductions for the master of the elements. Necromancer: Able to recover health through the consumption of dead enemies, this spellcaster grants extra power to allies around him.

In the game, of rare beauty for a PVP multiplayer title, you can lose armor parts as you fight, such as a helmet or a shield. You switch between the most disparate modes, such as stealing the flag, conquering an area, or defeating a precise number of enemies, not to mention that each hero has his own specific mission that could change the tide of the game.

It is interesting that, by scoring several hits, you will charge an energy barwhich if unleashed it will transform you for a few moments into an immortal god and capable of unleashing baleful rage on the battlefield. There are, in fact, 4 different godsmoreover responsible for the temporal situation that our unspecified protagonists are experiencing.

The title contains various references to products such as For Honor or Warframesbut It seems that here the bar yes it is quite raised to the top. There is no shortage of the season pass, in-game purchases for cosmetic-only materials, new characters, for the moment all obtainable with the game currency (but as we know, being a demo the situation will undoubtedly change).

There are multiple missions and many modes to unlockeven one that can only be accessed after a certain number of levels and that will allow you to challenge only the MVP of the day, a title that is automatically awarded to the player who has distinguished himself in the game.