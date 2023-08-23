Nexon has announced the official release date of Warhaven on PC with a trailer released on the occasion of Gamescom 2023: that’s when it will be available.
Warhaven has one exit date official, announced by Nexon with a trailer that the publisher presented during the Opening Night Live, the opening event of the Gamescom 2023: The game will be available on PC from September 21st.
As you recall, we tried Warhaven a while back via the Steam Next Fest demo, finding the experience solid on the progression front but a bit slippery and inconsistent in impacts.
Gamescom 2023 trailer
The trailer made by Nexon for Warhaven on the occasion of Gamescom 2023 is a very spectacular cinematic video that tries to emphasize the charm of the medieval fantasy setting in which we will be able to catapult ourselves to participate in the frenetic PvP matches of the game.
In short, there is no doubt about the structure of this title free to playwhile the other aspects will be verified at the launch, which will take place on September 21st on PC.
#Warhaven #release #date #announced #trailer #Gamescom
Leave a Reply