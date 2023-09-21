As you may remember, we tried Warhaven thanks to the demo made available for the Steam Next Fest and we were very impressed by the contents and structure of this multiplayer with a medieval fantasy background .

Warhaven will also land on PS5 and Xbox Series : Nexon announced it with a trailer created on the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show 2023, in conjunction with the The game debuts on Steam in Early Access .

There is still work to do

Of course, the fact that the game doesn’t have a yet exit date official, which at this point we imagine will coincide between the three versions with the release of the PC edition from Early Access, represents an advantage for the development team, which will have the opportunity to work on the aspects of the experience that had not convinced us.

Specifically, we found the combat system slippery and inconsistent, which perhaps can be afforded in an MMO but which in a competitive action with these assumptions makes very little sense, while the free-to-play mechanisms will have to be verified in their definitive form.

In any case, we are talking about a title that certainly has great potential and has the numbers to do very well.