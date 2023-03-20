Fatshark developers have announced a new Free DLC Of Warhmmaer: Vermintide 2 titled Tower of Treachery.

It will be available on PC starting Tuesday 28 March and will subsequently also be released for console versions during the second quarter of 2023. The announcement was accompanied by an official trailer, which you can view in the player below.

Tower of Treachery represents the second part of the adventures that began with “A Treacherous Adventure”, the free update released last November, and will be released to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its launch. According to the first details revealed, players will face the demonic hordes summoned by the necromancer witch Sofia Fuegonasus. The DLC will include a new zone and 13 new challenges to complete.

Varhammer: Vermintide 2 is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It is an action RPG with a first-person view that can be tackled alone or together with three other players. If you want to know more here is our review. It is currently purchasable on Steam at 5.59 euros, with an 80% discount on the base price.