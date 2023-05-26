It aired on Warhammer Skulls Showcase during which various upcoming products for the Warhammer world made by Games Workshop and its partners were unveiled. The event was hosted by actor and Warhammer enthusiast Rahul Kohli (iZombie, Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor). We see all ads related to video games in a concentrated way. Among ads of the Warhammer Skulls Showcase we find:

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – new game

Warhammer 40,000: Speed ​​Freeks – new game

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – new trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – new update

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Beta date

Total War: Warhammer III – new hero, Harald Hammerstorm

Blood Bowl 3 – introduced the Lizardmen team, free for everyone from June

Warpforge – public demo available

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – Ork DLC, for PC and consoles

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – new levels “Karak Azgaraz”

Warhammer themed discounts, until June 1st, for PC and consoles

Powerwash Simulator x Warhammer – cleaning game collaboration

Below we see some additional details for some of the games featured during the show.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruins is a real-time strategy game for PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. “Set in the expansive fantasy universe of Age of Sigmar, players will command four unique factions in dynamic real-time battles, experience a story-driven single-player campaign, and compete against warlords in 1v1 and 2v2 cross-platform online multiplayer modes .”

Warhammer 40,000: Speed ​​Freeks is a free to play class based game. It’s a multiplayer shooting and driving game available in Alpha Playtest on Steam today. In the trial version, the game will feature a limited number of vehicles and levels and will include only one of its game modes, the unique Conquest mode with combat races, which ends with a “glorious sprint to the finish “. Warhammer 40,000: Speed ​​Freeks sees players compete for points. The matches are for 16 players, there will be 7 vehicles.

A new trailer has also been released for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The official description reads: “You take on the role of a superhuman and brutal Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors. Wield deadly skills and an arsenal of devastating weapons to eliminate the unstoppable hordes of Tyranids. galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Reveal dark secrets and push back the perpetual night to prove your unwavering loyalty to mankind.”

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide it is also updated with the Reject Unite update which introduces two new missions, new enemies (Chaos Spawn), new cosmetic items and brings the reopening of the Premium Store.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, a cRPG, will be available June 1st in beta for anyone who has pre-purchased any version of the game. It will be possible download at this address.

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge instead, it gets a new demo, available until June 1st. Warpforge is an upcoming digital collectible card game, set in the “gloomy darkness of Games Workshop’s 41st Millennium”, where players command the largest factions in the Galaxy in tactical card battles.