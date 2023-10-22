The developers of Warhammer Quest they announced that the game will be coming soon removed from Steam for a very simple reason: the expiration of the license official. They then took the opportunity to put the game on sale and thank the community.

Warhammer Quest is a video game adaptation of the board game of the same name. Unfortunately, as happens with practically all (or almost all) licensed games, when the license expires publishers can only renew it or remove the games from sale. Usually the first option is practiced when sales still justify the presence in stores. This must not be the case with Warhammer Quest, so the second path was chosen.

Of course, anyone who purchased it will be able to continue downloading and playing it. Support will continue to be there and servers will not be removed, at least for now. Only, the game will no longer be purchasable.

So no disagreements between Games Workshop and the publisher Chilled Mouse, with the latter who, indeed, declared to be on excellent terms with the Warhammer company, which moreover has always interpreted the agreements with great generosity.

The removal of Warhammer Quest will happen “soon” and will follow that of Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf, which took place on October 12, 2023. Last year, Warhammer 40,000: Regicide and Age of Sigmar: Champions were removed.

If you are interested in purchasing Warhammer Quest, go to Steam page