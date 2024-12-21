Warhammer paint factory workers end strike after winning pay rise

The workers of Acrylicos Vallejo, in Vilanova i la Geltrú, have ended almost a month of partial strike after obtaining salary and safety improvements from the company. In a statement, the CGT, which called the strikes, reported the preliminary agreement reached and ratified by the workforce.

The partial strike – lasting two hours a day – in this factory achieved notoriety by receiving the support of fans and influencers from the world of Warhammer, whose best-known paint is precisely the one produced by Acrylicos Vallejo.Youtubers and streamers Known in the sector as The Honest Wargamer, Hellstorm Mikey or Louise Sudgen encouraged employees and some even called for a boycott of the company.

“Congratulations to the talented and dedicated employees for standing up, for their colleagues and for the future of Acrylicos Vallejo,” he celebrated. Goobertown Brent, one of the most followed miniature painters on the internet, and who already expressed his sympathy for the union struggle. “Be proud of this achievement!” he concluded this Friday.

Finally, and after some “tough” negotiations, the workers have reached an agreement that they consider very “favorable.” In terms of salary, they have achieved a commitment to an increase of 3,000 gross euros per year. “An increase that will especially benefit those workers who have lower salaries,” CGT celebrated.

They have also agreed on financial aid for families with children, such as 200 euros for children’s schooling up to the age of 25 and 500 euros for births. In addition, they say, “the commitment has been signed to comply with the requirements made by the labor inspection in matters of health and occupational safety.”

It should be remembered that beyond the salary claims, the staff of 74 workers complained about the poor conditions of the factory, with holes in the ceiling and machines with deficiencies. The company promised them a quick transfer to a new, larger plant throughout 2025, but the employees were wary of the deadlines.

Located in Vilanova i la Geltrú, in the province of Barcelona, ​​Acrylicos Vallejo is a family business with more than 50 years that is dedicated to producing paint for fine arts, and that for some decades managed to position itself as the most purchased, along with Citadel , for miniature decoration, especially Warhammer game. At the end of 2023, the firm was acquired by the venture capital fund Proa Capital.