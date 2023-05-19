There is a new Warhammer MMOs under development within the team Jackalyptic Gamesformerly known as Jackalope Games, an independent studio financed by the Chinese giant NetEasebased in Austin, Texas.

The team was founded by Jack Emmert, a video game industry veteran who has a long career in the MMORPG genre, so he finds himself working in an area in which he moves with considerable confidence. After founding Cryptic Studios and working here on City of Heroes, Star Trek Online and Neverwinter, Emmert later moved to Daybreak Games where he took part in the development of DC Universe Online.

In short, MMOs seem to be practically the bread and butter of the head of Jackalope Games, so it is not surprising that he has been entrusted with the leadership of the development of an online game on Warhammer, the potential of which is considerable, considering the celebrity achieved by the franchise in question.

There is still no precise information in this regard, also because the project seems to be still in the pipeline initial stagesperhaps in pre-production, but this should be a very large game, also considering the extent of the intellectual property involved.

It is not, however, the only Warhammer MMO in development: Nexon has in fact announced a PvE multiplayer RPG called Warhammer: Age of Sigmar which should fall within this scope.