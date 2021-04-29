Focus Home Interactive has released gameplay of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground – and it looks pretty good.

This turn-based strategy video game is set within the Age of Sigmar universe – the current super-popular Warhammer tabletop game. Focus Home Interactive says Storm Ground is the first strategy video game adaptation of Age of Sigmar (Creative Assembly’s Total War: Warhammer, for example, is not set in the Age of Sigmar).

The video below shows off the three factions: the Stormcast Eternals, the Nighthaunt and the Maggotkin – and reveals the hero units available. The Stormcast are hard to kill, for example. The Maggotkin can change the environment through their corruption (Nurgle has that effect on things!).

We also get a look at the campaign mode, which lets you choose your path to keep repeat playthroughs fresh, and the army customization system. There’s also a brief look at PvP. The multiplayer revolves around building up your army over time via a card collection element.

I’d liked to have seen a couple more factions at launch, but I imagine there’s a plan to release some as DLC. And here’s hoping there’s an AI skirmish mode to mess about in. Overall though, I reckon I’ll give this one a shot.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is developed by Vancouver, Canada studio Gasket Games. It’s due out on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on 27th May.