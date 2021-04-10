The universe Warhammer It is being one of the most important veins that is being used to send all kinds of proposals. And this time we must recover one of those games that long ago confirmed its arrival on Xbox consoles, as is the case of Warhammer Age of Sigmar. Frontier Developments has been introducing this game for a while, and now Focus Home Interactive is offering information about this game. For it, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Confirms Xbox Release Date and open the pre-reservation to benefit from some bonuses.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is an adaptation of the classic strategy game, adapting it to new requirements to offer a new tactical experience with this game. What has now transpired is that Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground confirms a release date for the next May 27 on Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch consoles and also on PC.

Warhammer – Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground launches May 27 on Xbox One. Pre-order the game now to get 15% off and receive the Spoils of War Weapon Pack. Games Workshop’s adaptation of the iconic fantasy IP strategy, developed by Gasket Games and published by Focus Home Interactive, even offers the first glimpses of its rapid development. tactical rhythm game and third faction: the Maggotkin of Nurgle. Check out today’s release date reveal trailer and prepare to conquer the Mortal Realms!

And as can be seen in the description of the video, with the confirmation of its release date, the reservation is enabled, or pre-purchase in the Xbox digital store. If you are a staunch Warhammer fan, it is very likely that you are waiting to enjoy this new proposal that will arrive in May. and you can benefit up to 15% from discount on the price of the game, which is € 39.99.

The Warhammer universe has provided us with a large number of interesting games, both in its medieval fantasy side, and in its futuristic Warhammer 40,000 environment. And while many attend the frenetic action of Necromunda: Hired Gun, others will be able to watch in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground a tremendously attractive title. This time around, players engage in a conflict adventure in a proposal based on the aspect of tactical strategy as Warhammer Age of Sigmar faction commander.

A dark fantasy universe where immortal knights ride Stardrakes to eradicate death from the realms. Storm Ground is a world of legends, heroes, infernal creatures, and fearsome battles. Lead your customizable force in this spectacular and dynamic war-packed turn-based skirmish strategy game. Obtain and upgrade units, powerful gear, and devastating abilities with your victories. Explore all routes in Storm Ground’s non-linear campaign. Overcome challenges in each game to obtain units and equipment. Create your army and challenge other players online.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Confirms Xbox Release Date as well as on other platforms, for next May 27. Now, it is time to wait to see if this game can get more out of the new hardware, since this release was originally planned to reach the previous generation consoles.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable Enjoy the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, with sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for good gaming comfort

Play wirelessly or use the included 2.7m USB-C cable for a wired gaming experience

Stay on target with a hybrid steering knob and textured grip on the triggers, buttons, and rear case

Last updated on 2021-01-05. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.