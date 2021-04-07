Warhammer – Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground comes out on 27th May on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The new trailer is below:

Storm Ground is a turn-based strategy game where you lead one of three customizable armies: the eternal Stormcasts, the ghoulish Nighthaunt and the rotting Maggotkin. There’s a roguelike single-player campaign as well as online PvP.

There’s also a card element to the game. With each new battle you unlock and collect new cards that grant new units, skills, weapons and gear to equip your armies with.

Publisher Focus Home Interactive said Storm Ground is the first strategy adaptation of Games Workshop’s Age of Sigmar, the latest version of its phenomenally popular Warhammer tabletop. It’s developed by Vancouver, Canada studio Gasket Games.