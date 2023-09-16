Warhammer has dropped an all-new Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin teaser that details how it plans to “deliver a truly comprehensive RTS game at launch.”

Not only do we get to see Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin’s map editor in action, where you can use developer-like tools to craft your own multiplayer maps, but also the Army Livery, which lets you customize the color palettes for each of your four factions with paints from Games Workshop’s Citadel collection and “underlines Frontier’s efforts to create the most authentic game possible.”

But why just read about it when you can see it for yourself? Check out the four-minute overview video below:

Game Overview Trailer | Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin features a character-driven, cinematic campaign co-written by acclaimed Black Library writer Gav Thorpe, comprehensive 1v1 and 2v2 cross-platform multiplayer matches with a mix of human and AI opponents, and Eternal conquest, an extended singleplayer experience that lets you “battle across procedurally generated wildlands towards the final enemy.”

Best of all, the seeds for those procedurally generated worlds can be shared with your pals to put them to the test, too.



Credit: Frontier/Games Workshop

There’s also a scene editor where players “can create spellbinding dioramas to share with the community, posing characters in curated and shareable snapshots of the battle for Ghur.”

“Adjust individual frames of animation to get every detail just right, and display customized units from Army Livery for that extra personalized touch. Players can tweak visual settings to their liking, then take the perfect image to share with the world,” the team explains .



Credit: Frontier/Games Workshop



Credit: Frontier/Games Workshop

The Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is set to release on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on 17th November 2023, with the standard, deluxe, and ultimate editions available across all platforms. Expect more details about the final unannounced Age of Sigmar faction in the lead-up to release.