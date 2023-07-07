Frontier Developments has announced that it is available the version Open Beta Of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruins , new real-time strategy game for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players can download the beta to their respective platforms and jump into 1v1 cross-platform multiplayer matches with two full factions, the Stormcast Eternals and the Orruk Kruleboyz. The open beta can be played on consoles without additional subscriptions, but a Frontier account is required to participate.

The details

In the open beta you play 1v1

The open beta offers the mode Victory Point, which requires you to fight 1v1 for map domination, capturing control points, gathering resources and managing the fight on multiple fronts. In addition to online, the open beta also allows you to play against AI-driven bots.

Players will also be able to experience Control Mode for the first time DirectStep, which allows you to issue rapid movement orders, instantly switch between squads and flexibly command the battlefield using a controller. However, both on PC and on consoles it will also be possible to use the classic mouse + keyboard controls.

To register for the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin open beta, go to official page open for the occasion.

The Open Beta is designed to test the game’s servers and help developers balance factions, and ends on 10th July at 23:59 BST. A second Open Beta is planned for later this summer, with more details to be revealed soon.

If you want more details on the game, read our recently tested Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin.